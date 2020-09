LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The City of Logan Fire Department is on the scene of a fire on Pine Street.

Dispatchers say the call came in around 1:00 p.m. Friday.

According to fire crews on scene, the home is a total loss.

No word on what caused the fire at this time.

