Family describes having loved one in the hospital during no visitation

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - COVID-19 has put a stop to so many things across the globe, including not allowing family members in to see their loved ones that are ill.

“Last week dad got sick, they thought he was dehydrated and needed to go over to Logan hospital for fluids (but) then they picked up on a heart issue,” said Donna Nisbet.

Nisbet and her two siblings, Tammy and Tommy, have been waiting outside the CAMC Memorial Hospital all week as their father, Tom Staggs is inside. Due to CAMC restricting visitors, none of them could go inside to be outside their dad’s door while he had open heart surgery. So, Donna and her siblings decided to make signs and lift up balloons to show their love from the parking lot.

“Making signs (and) we will get more balloons and hang them so they get stuck in a tree high enough for him to see them to let him know we’re close by.”

Donna also said that this is something they’ve had practice doing, since it was only one month earlier that they had to wait outside a nursing home window to be with their mom who was on the inside.

“Mom suffered from dementia for several years and back in July she got ill and had to go into the hospital,” Nisbet told WSAZ. “From there she had to go into the nursing home where we could not go in to visit.”

Donna and her family instead put up a canopy outside her mom’s window since her room was on the first floor of the nursing home. There, they spent nights and days ensuring her mom that even though they couldn’t be by her bedside, they were still there.

“We were able to stand outside of her room the last two days of her life, sing to her, talk to her and let her know that we were there and we loved her.”

Donna and her siblings said they would continue to be outside of the parking lot showing their support until they could physically be inside to hold their dad’s hand.

“I just don’t know what the answer is, I just want to scream and cry and kick and throw a fit until somebody fixes this," Nisbet said.

The family said their dad is out of surgery and out of the ICU, recovering and in good spirits.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.