Flu vaccines available at COVID-19 testing events

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Free flu shots will be available at drive-up COVID-19 testing events held by the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority.

Health officer and executive director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, Dr. Sherri Young, said Friday getting the vaccine this year is more important than ever.

“Getting a flu shot is important every year because it helps protect us from the flu, but it’s especially important that people get a flu vaccine this year because it will help us reduce the strain on hospitals responding to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dr. Sherri Young, health officer and executive director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.

“The last thing we need this fall and winter is a flu pandemic on top of a coronavirus pandemic.”

The next testing event is scheduled from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, September 14 at Bible Center Church.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone aged 6 months and older get a flu vaccine every year.

People can also make an appointment to get their free flu vaccine at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department by calling 304-348-8080.

