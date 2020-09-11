Advertisement

National Grandparents Day

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 1:52 PM EDT
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Grand-parenting today comes with new challenges and new opportunities to help kids learn and grow. During this global pandemic, it’s more important than ever for grandparents to stay healthy and connected with their families.

Sesame Street is encouraging families to do something fun with a grandparent in celebration of National Grandparents Day on Sunday, whether it’s together in person, over the phone, or on a video call.

Sesame Workshop’s ‘Growing Everyday, Every way’ will hold a virtual event, with a special appearance by Elmo to help keep families healthy and strong.

