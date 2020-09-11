Never Forget | Firefighters participate in memorial stair climb

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Friday marks 19 years since the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, where nearly 3,000 people died.

To remember and honor the first responders who lost their lives at the World Trade Center in New York City, Huntington firefighters participated in a memorial stair climb at Station 1.

Stair climbs are happening all across the country Friday. Each participant pays tribute to a FDNY firefighter by climbing or walking the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center. Firefighter and community participation ensures that each of the 343 firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice on 9/11 are never forgotten.

