Retired teacher starts free tutoring for students

RICHWOOD, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Students across West Virginia are completing their first week of school after the equivalent of a full school year out of the classroom due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Nicholas County, students are only in the classroom two days per week as part of a blended learning model, according to school board member and retired teacher Roy Moose. Students are already struggling to get back into the school routine and complete homework without traditional in-person instruction.

To help solve the problem, Moose began offering free tutoring lessons in the subjects he knows best: math and science. He said teachers have too much pressure on them to teach in-person classes and answer questions from students who are learning from home.

“They’re in school for two days, then they are off one day, then the next group comes in, you’ve got these various types of teaching devices going on,” Moose said. “I felt like they needed somebody that they could get by the phone or meet in a public library such as this to get extra help if they felt it was necessary.”

Moose said a half dozen students and parents reached out to him within the first 24 hours of posting his offer on Facebook. He expects more people to need help when homework begins to pick up in the coming weeks.

“I am sure there will be some catching up to do, and review,” Moose said. “That’s what I’m hoping to do and that’s what I am hoping others will help, as well, and I think they will. There are a lot of really good retired teachers out there.”

Moose is not allowed to return to the classroom because of his role on the school board, but is asking other retired teachers to consider returning to help with a shortage of teachers that the county is experiencing. Retired teachers can return for up to 140 days without interfering with their retirement plans, Moose said.

He is also hoping additional retired teachers, librarians and even college students join him in tutoring at the Richwood Public Library.

“We will have them scheduled to come in on certain days,” library director Robin Bartlett said. “If any child needs help, we can maybe fix them up with a tutor so they can receive the help they can need because it’s sometimes hard for parents to be able to keep up with everything.”

Bartlett said parents have enough to worry about with their children home from school for a majority of the week, and she even struggles with current curriculum in math and other subjects. Students are already coming to the library to complete their school work since it’s part of the Kids Connect WiFi network, providing internet access to children away from school.

“We want to help the kids," Bartlett said. "Through all of this, everything is uncertain and the struggle this past summer has been hard on everybody, so just to add a little normalcy to their lives and to let them be the best they can be.”

Any students or educators wanting to participate in the free tutoring program can contact the Richwood Library, Moose said. The goal is to establish a program that can assist any student with any subject while removing pressure from teachers.

