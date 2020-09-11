Roane, Clay football teams take field for first time since tragedy

SPENCER, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With football games, come rivalry games.

For Roane and Clay County football teams, one coach says that rivalry has been somewhat put aside just one year after tragedy.

“Roane County, as bitter rivals as we were, we’re now rivals and friends," said Clay County head football coach Jason Nichols. "We have a different appreciation for each other.”

The last time the two teams took the field, Roane County football player Alex Miller passed away.

Nichols says that the memory will always be remembered by those who were at that game in Clay last year.

“Well, it will always be in the back of our minds,” Nichols said. “I don’t think that anybody on the field that night will ever approach football or the game -- will ever approach it the same as they did before that night.”

Nichols says the Clay County football team will present a flag to Roane County High School at Friday’s game.

