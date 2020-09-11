Advertisement

US budget deficit hits record $3 trillion through 11 months

File - This Thursday, June 6, 2019 photo shows the U.S. Treasury Department building at dusk, in Washington, D.C.
File - This Thursday, June 6, 2019 photo shows the U.S. Treasury Department building at dusk, in Washington, D.C.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 3:14 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. budget deficit hit an all-time high of $3 trillion for the first 11 months of this budget year, the Treasury Department said Friday.

The ocean of red ink is a product of the government’s massive spending to try to cushion the impact of a coronavirus-fueled recession that has cost millions of jobs.

The deficit from October through August is more than double the previous 11-month record of $1.37 trillion set in 2009. At that time the government was spending large sums to get out of the Great Recession triggered by the 2008 financial crisis.

With one month to go in the 2020 budget year, which ends Sept. 30, the deficit could go even higher. The Congressional Budget Office is forecasting the deficit this year will hit a record $3.3 trillion.

While the government has sometimes run surpluses in September, Nancy Vanden Houten, an economist at Oxford Economist, predicted the September deficit would hit $200 billion, giving the country a deficit for this budget year of $3.2 trillion.

That would be well above last year’s imbalance of $984 billion. The previous record deficit for a fiscal year was $1.4 trillion in 2009 in the aftermath of the financial crisis.

Congress has passed a series of relief bills totaling nearly $3 trillion that provided support such as a $600-a-week boost in unemployment benefits, up to $1,200 in payments to individuals and aid for small businesses trying to retain their workers.

However, many of the support programs ended in early August and efforts to approve another measure to restore the expired programs have so far failed in Congress. That has raised concerns among economists that with so many people still out of work and so many businesses struggling to re-open, the economic recovery could wither by late this year.

The deficit for August totaled $200 billion, matching the August 2019 deficit and reflecting the fact that with relief programs expiring, the gains in monthly government spending slowed.

The CBO is forecasting that by the end of this year, the amount of government debt will equal 98% of the total economy and then next year it will exceed 100% of gross domestic product, the economy’s total output of goods and services. That’s a level not seen since the huge government debt buildup in the 1940s to pay for fighting World War II.

By comparison, the debt held by the public totaled 79% of GDP at the end of 2019 and stood at 35% of GDP in 2007 before the Great Recession.

Even with huge amounts of debt being added, the government’s interest costs to finance the debt are actually down 10% this year to $484 billion compared to what the government spent on interest payments last year. Treasury officials said the lower figure is due to lower interest rates this year as the country went into recession.

Through August of this year, tax revenue totaled $3.05 trillion, 1.3% below the same period last year. Spending totaled $6.05 trillion, up from $4.16 trillion for the same period last year.

__

This story has been updated to correct that the previous record for an 11-month budget deficit was $1.37 trillion, not $1.37 billion, in 2009.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Louisiana braces for Sally

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
The mayor of New Orleans has declared a mandatory evacuation and Louisiana's governor has declared a state of emergency

Local

Fundraiser held for family of boy who donated organs after his passing

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
On Saturday, a group held a charity motorcycle ride in Vinnie’s honor, but to also raise money for his family as they pick up the pieces after losing their son.

National

Smoke chokes West Coast as wildfire deaths keep climbing

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Oregon officials haven’t released an exact death count but at least eight fatalities have been reported.

Local

Police: Woman found with marijuana; charged with child neglect after pulled over for texting and driving

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
A woman is in jail after police say they found marijuana and a gun in her car with two small children also inside.

National

New Orleans under hurricane watch from Tropical Storm Sally

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A third tropical storm — Rene — is not expected to strengthen and does not pose any threat to land.

Latest News

National

Tropical Storm Sally forms in Gulf

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Tropical Storm Sally named in the Gulf of Mexico

Local

Southern High School volleyball team pays tribute to teammate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By John Lowe
The community came to celebrate the life of Jordan Hardwick, who passed away Friday night.

Local

More than 100 motorcyclists show up to escort couple killed to final resting place

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
A couple who left a lasting impact on the South Point community was given a special escort Saturday as they were laid to rest.

National

Pence drops plan to go to fundraiser hosted by QAnon backers

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign told The Associated Press on Saturday that Pence’s schedule had been changed.

Local

New color-code map: Boone County in the orange; Kanawha, Putnam stay virtual

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kim Rafferty
13 counties will not be learning in school this week.

Local

Gov. Beshear reports 721 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths Saturday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear announced 721 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Saturday.