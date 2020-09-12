11 WVU Players Suspended Hours Before Kickoff

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Just hours before starting the 2020 season, 11 West Virginia University football players were suspended for “a violation of teams rules.” Mike Casazza of 247 Sports was the first to report the story.

The suspended players are T.J. Banks, Chase Behrndt, Zach Davis, Zack Dobson, Isaiah Esdale, JP Hadley, Mike O’Lauglin, T.J. Simmons, Tairiq Stewart, Junior Uzebu and David Vincent-Okloli.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

