Advertisement

11 WVU Players Suspended Hours Before Kickoff

11 players ruled out before season opener on Saturday morning.
11 players ruled out before season opener on Saturday morning.(AP Images)
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Just hours before starting the 2020 season, 11 West Virginia University football players were suspended for “a violation of teams rules.” Mike Casazza of 247 Sports was the first to report the story.

The suspended players are T.J. Banks, Chase Behrndt, Zach Davis, Zack Dobson, Isaiah Esdale, JP Hadley, Mike O’Lauglin, T.J. Simmons, Tairiq Stewart, Junior Uzebu and David Vincent-Okloli.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Latest Metric Map Is Released

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jim Treacy
Latest Metric Map Is Released

Sports

WVU Thumps Eastern Kentucky

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jim Treacy
Mountaineers Clobber Colonels

Sports

Football Friday Night Segment 2

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jim Treacy
Week 3 of Football Friday featured big wins by Ironton, Fairland, Wheelersburg and Russell

Sports

Football Friday Night Segment One

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jim Treacy
Week 3 of Football Friday Night is in the books

Latest News

Sports

Fairview opens season against Morgan County

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Jim Treacy
Fairview opens 2020 season with home game against Fairview

Sports

Russell Hosts Rowan County

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Jim Treacy
Russell wins game one of 2020 season

Sports

Panthers Pound Pointers

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Jim Treacy
Panthers Pound Pointers Friday night in Ohio high school football

Sports

Wheelersburg beats Oak Hill

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Jim Treacy
Wheelersburg beat Oak Hill Friday Night in week 3 of Ohio high school football

Sports

Fairland Travels To Portsmouth

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Jim Treacy
Fairland played at Portsmouth Friday Night in Ohio high school football

Sports

Ironton Remains Unbeaten

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Jim Treacy
Tigers Improve To 3-0