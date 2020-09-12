Advertisement

Autopsy report: Naya Rivera called for help as she drowned

A makeshift memorial for the late actress Naya Rivera is pictured at Lake Piru, Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, in Los Padres National Forest, Calif., about 55 miles northwest of Los Angeles.
A makeshift memorial for the late actress Naya Rivera is pictured at Lake Piru, Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, in Los Padres National Forest, Calif., about 55 miles northwest of Los Angeles.(Source: AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 9:06 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An autopsy report released Friday says “Glee” actor Naya Rivera raised her arm and called for help as she accidentally drowned while boating with her 4-year-old son on a California lake.

Once his mother had helped him back on to the boat, the boy “noticed the decedent put her arm up in the air and yelled ‘help,’” the report from the Ventura County Medical Examiner says. “The decedent then disappeared into the water.”

Authorities had previously said that Rivera had drowned accidentally after putting the boy, Josey Hollis Dorsey, back on the boat at Lake Piru northwest of Los Angeles on July 8, but had not mentioned her shouting for help.

Rivera “knew how to swim well,” the report said.

The man who rented her the pontoon boat said she declined a life vest, but he put one aboard anyway.

It revealed that the 33-year-old Rivera had previous problems with vertigo, had a recent sinus infection, and had a small amount of prescribed amphetamines in her system, but did not identify physical conditions or drugs as factors in her death.

Toxicology tests also showed she had small, therapeutic amounts of the anti-anxiety drug diazepam and the appetite suppressant phentermine in her system.

Josey, Rivera’s son with her former husband, actor Ryan Dorsey, was found sleeping and alone on the drifting boat later that afternoon.

Five days later, her body was found floating in an area of the lake that is about 30 feet deep. The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said she was most likely trapped in thick vegetation underwater for several days before floating to the top.

Josey was immediately reunited with his father and other relatives.

The day before her death, Rivera tweeted a photo of the two of them that read, “just the two of us.” In her memoir, she called him “my greatest success, and I will never do any better than him.”

Rivera’s death was the third of a major cast member of “Glee,” the Fox TV musical comedy that Rivera starred in from 2009 to 2015, playing a singing and dancing lesbian cheerleader.

Rivera’s body was found seven years to the day after co-star Cory Monteith died at 31 from a toxic mix of alcohol and heroin.

Another co-star, Mark Salling, who Rivera dated at one point, killed himself in 2018 at age 35 after pleading guilty to child pornography charges.

___

Follow AP Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton on Twitter: https://twitter.com/andyjamesdalton.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Louisiana braces for Sally

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
The mayor of New Orleans has declared a mandatory evacuation and Louisiana's governor has declared a state of emergency

Local

Fundraiser held for family of boy who donated organs after his passing

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
On Saturday, a group held a charity motorcycle ride in Vinnie’s honor, but to also raise money for his family as they pick up the pieces after losing their son.

National

Smoke chokes West Coast as wildfire deaths keep climbing

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Oregon officials haven’t released an exact death count but at least eight fatalities have been reported.

Local

Police: Woman found with marijuana; charged with child neglect after pulled over for texting and driving

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
A woman is in jail after police say they found marijuana and a gun in her car with two small children also inside.

National

New Orleans under hurricane watch from Tropical Storm Sally

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A third tropical storm — Rene — is not expected to strengthen and does not pose any threat to land.

Latest News

National

Tropical Storm Sally forms in Gulf

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Tropical Storm Sally named in the Gulf of Mexico

Local

Southern High School volleyball team pays tribute to teammate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By John Lowe
The community came to celebrate the life of Jordan Hardwick, who passed away Friday night.

Local

More than 100 motorcyclists show up to escort couple killed to final resting place

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
A couple who left a lasting impact on the South Point community was given a special escort Saturday as they were laid to rest.

National

Pence drops plan to go to fundraiser hosted by QAnon backers

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign told The Associated Press on Saturday that Pence’s schedule had been changed.

Local

New color-code map: Boone County in the orange; Kanawha, Putnam stay virtual

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kim Rafferty
13 counties will not be learning in school this week.

Local

Gov. Beshear reports 721 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths Saturday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear announced 721 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Saturday.