Color-coded map update for upcoming school week

Every Saturday, parents and students in West Virginia wait to see what color their county will be in for the upcoming school week. Depending on the color, their district will either teach in-person or remotely.

Although the West Virginia Department of Health (DHHR) updated their color-coded map at 10 a.m. this morning, the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) will release a finalized color-coded map at 5:00 p.m. today. This finalized map from the WVDE with color-coded counties will determine how students will learn for the upcoming week.

As of 10 a.m. this morning, the color-coded map that DHHR updated includes twelve orange counties: Cabell, Wayne, Mingo, Logan, Boone, Kanawha, Putnam, Calhoun, Ohio, Fayette, Monroe, and Pocahontas. Monongalia is red.

We will continue to follow any changes throughout the day, and we will post the final color-coded map at 5:00 p.m. this evening.

