COVID-19 Ky. | 948 new cases, 9 additional deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky has reported nearly 950 new coronavirus cases.

Gov. Andy Beshear said Friday that it’s one of the largest daily totals statewide since the pandemic began.

The governor also reported nine more virus-related deaths, raising the state’s death toll to 1,044.

Beshear renewed his request that Kentuckians “step up and meet our challenge” in combating the virus. Meanwhile, he says the state has started the payment process to add $400 to the weekly unemployment checks for tens of thousands of people who lost work during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Eligible Kentuckians will begin receiving those funds in the next two to three days.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.