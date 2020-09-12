Advertisement

DeWine: ‘We will find the right person’

Governor, team continue search for Ohio’s next health director
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 9:36 PM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Friday afternoon, less than a day after a person was named to be the state’s top doctor, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine found himself with a vacancy for the top spot once again.

Joan Duwve, M.D., MPH, withdrew her name from consideration for personal reasons roughly six hours after a news release announced she was talking the job.

DeWine says that while Lance Himes, who is an attorney, has done a good job in the role following the departure of Dr. Amy Acton, he would like to get a physician in that position.

“We will find the right person,” Gov. DeWine told WSAZ, adding they’ve “surged in a lot of people.”

“We want a permanent person in there,” DeWine said, saying that not only is the state’s Department of Health working on the COVID-19 response day in and day out. "A lot of the people who are very close to me in the governor’s office have been involved, 90 percent of the time.

The governor said he looks at keeping people physically and medically safe as the best way to keeping Ohio’s economy safe.

“Really that’s the most important thing that we can do to help give small businesses the chance to survive and give everybody else the opportunity to go to work.”

Another concern for many Ohioans is paying the rent or mortgage.

Currently, the state has not set aside any money to help renters or landlords make payments. He noted the executive order from President Trump, and some court moratoriums.

“We are looking at that to see if we can take some of the CARES Act money and spend it on that so you are trying to balance, you know, the need for tests, and the need for tests in the future versus some of the other needs that we have.”

You can find out more about Ohio’s response to COVID-19 here.

