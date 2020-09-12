First Warning Forecast | Nicer weather to follow Sunday showers

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Passing showers and thunderstorms are likely across the entire Tri-State on Sunday ahead of a cold front. Once this front crosses the region Sunday night, the upcoming week will start off with a few nice days before rain chances return towards the end, as attention turns to another cold front plus a tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms will continue Saturday evening, mainly across Kentucky and Ohio. The rest of the Tri-State will be partly cloudy and dry.

Saturday night will still see a few showers, mainly out west. Low temperatures fall to the upper 60s under a partly cloudy sky. A few areas of fog may settle in.

On Sunday, expect partial sunshine to start the day, followed by a mainly cloudy sky with periods of showers and thunderstorms later on. Downpours are possible in any heavier storm, so be mindful of local high water. Temperatures will generally stay in the 70s all day due to the clouds and rain.

Monday will turn drier again as morning clouds give way to increasing sunshine during the afternoon. High temperatures will rise to around 80 degrees.

Tuesday will be a wonderful day, with lots of sunshine, low humidity, and highs around 80 degrees.

For Wednesday, expect a mostly sunny sky with a high in the low 80s.

The forecast for Thursday and Friday turns a bit murkier as the remnants from what is now Tropical Storm Sally have the potential to move this way. Cloud cover will increase on Thursday, with a few showers possible. Highs reach the mid 80s.

Rain will still be a possibility on Friday, but temperatures will be cooler, staying in the 70s for the afternoon.

Saturday will be much nicer as rain departs and sunshine returns. High temperatures will continue to stay in the mid 70s.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.