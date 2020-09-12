Advertisement

First Warning Forecast | Nicer weather to follow Sunday showers

By Andy Chilian
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Passing showers and thunderstorms are likely across the entire Tri-State on Sunday ahead of a cold front. Once this front crosses the region Sunday night, the upcoming week will start off with a few nice days before rain chances return towards the end, as attention turns to another cold front plus a tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms will continue Saturday evening, mainly across Kentucky and Ohio. The rest of the Tri-State will be partly cloudy and dry.

Saturday night will still see a few showers, mainly out west. Low temperatures fall to the upper 60s under a partly cloudy sky. A few areas of fog may settle in.

On Sunday, expect partial sunshine to start the day, followed by a mainly cloudy sky with periods of showers and thunderstorms later on. Downpours are possible in any heavier storm, so be mindful of local high water. Temperatures will generally stay in the 70s all day due to the clouds and rain.

Monday will turn drier again as morning clouds give way to increasing sunshine during the afternoon. High temperatures will rise to around 80 degrees.

Tuesday will be a wonderful day, with lots of sunshine, low humidity, and highs around 80 degrees.

For Wednesday, expect a mostly sunny sky with a high in the low 80s.

The forecast for Thursday and Friday turns a bit murkier as the remnants from what is now Tropical Storm Sally have the potential to move this way. Cloud cover will increase on Thursday, with a few showers possible. Highs reach the mid 80s.

Rain will still be a possibility on Friday, but temperatures will be cooler, staying in the 70s for the afternoon.

Saturday will be much nicer as rain departs and sunshine returns. High temperatures will continue to stay in the mid 70s.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Rain chances return this weekend

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Andy Chilian
Following a dry stretch, rain chances will be on the increase this weekend, with the best opportunity for area-wide rain on Sunday. However, scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible in some locations on Saturday. By the start of next week, dry weather will return as temperatures fall back near normal.

Weather

Tony's Friday night forecast and look ahead

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 8:25 PM EDT
Chief meteorologist Tony Cavalier looks to the weekend and beyond, with a mix of rain and September sunshine in his forecast.

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Unseasonable warmth continues, then closer to normal

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 7:36 AM EDT
|
By Andy Chilian
Despite a cold front crossing Friday, temperatures will continue to remain unseasonably warm over the next couple days. Another cold front that crosses on Sunday will bring a decent shot at widespread rain, then knock readings back down closer to normal for much of the week ahead.

Forecast

Weekend Forecast Preview

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 11:34 PM EDT
Weekend outdoor plans will need to be wary of showers. Tony headlines when the most likely time for rain will arrive.

Latest News

Weather

Tony's Thursday night forecast and look ahead

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 9:39 PM EDT
Chief meteorologist Tony Cavalier looks ahead to Football Friday Night, the weekend and beyond.

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Another East-West Split

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 8:40 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Butcher
More fine September weather will close out the work and school week with next chance of raining for most holding off until the weekend.

Forecast

First Warning Forecast

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 8:32 AM EDT

Weather

Tony's Wednesday night forecast and look ahead

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 9:47 PM EDT
Chief meteorologist Tony Cavalier looks ahead to more plentiful sunshine, but increased rain chances by the weekend.

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Sometimes A Repeat Is A Good Thing

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 8:49 AM EDT
|
By Tony Cavalier
September heat and dryness is nothing new. Tony blogs of the late summer sizzle.

Forecast

First Warning Forecast

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 7:47 AM EDT