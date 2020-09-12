Advertisement

First Warning Forecast | Rain chances return this weekend

By Andy Chilian
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Following a dry stretch, rain chances will be on the increase this weekend, with the best opportunity for area-wide rain on Sunday. However, scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible in some locations on Saturday. By the start of next week, dry weather will return as temperatures fall back near normal.

Saturday morning starts with patchy fog and temperatures in the mid 60s. Expect a partly cloudy sky throughout the day. For the afternoon, scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop, mainly across Kentucky, Ohio, and far western West Virginia. Locally heavy rain is possible in any thunderstorm. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 80s with high humidity.

Saturday night will see a few showers, mainly out west. Low temperatures fall to the upper 60s under a partly cloudy sky.

On Sunday, expect partial sunshine to start the day, followed by a mainly cloudy sky with periods of showers and thunderstorms later on. Once again, downpours are possible in any heavier storm, so be mindful of local high water. Temperatures will stay in the 70s due to the clouds and rain.

Monday will turn drier again as morning clouds give way to increasing sunshine during the afternoon. High temperatures will rise to around 80 degrees.

Tuesday will be a fantastic day, with lots of sunshine, low humidity, and highs around 80 degrees.

For Wednesday, expect a mostly sunny sky with a high in the low 80s.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with the chance for a passing shower as highs reach the mid 80s.

On Friday, a few showers are possible under a mostly cloudy sky. High temperatures will top out in the upper 70s.

