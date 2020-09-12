Advertisement

Football Friday Night Segment One

By Jim Treacy
Published: Sep. 12, 2020
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - COVID-19 canceled plenty of games in West Virginia on Friday Night September 11th but wasn’t able to stop the battle for the Shield as Cabell Midland beat Huntington 42-7. Other games in segment one of Football Friday Night featured Lincoln County against Ripley along with the start of high school football in Kentucky at long last. Here’s Segment One from Week 3 of WSAZ’s Football Friday Night.

