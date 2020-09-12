Jackson, Ohio, traffic stop leads to drug bust

JACKSON, OH (WSAZ) -

According to the Jackson, Ohio Police Department, officers initially stopped a vehicle on Athens Street for a traffic violation-- which led to a drug bust.

The police department says the incident happened on Wednesday, just before midnight. At the traffic stop, officers identified three females with three different state licenses. The driver showed a Florida license, and a West Virginia and Mississippi license belonged to the two passengers.

Officers determined the driver’s Florida license was not valid, and were granted to search the car, after suspecting drug activity.

Police say they found a crystal substance believed to be Methamphetamine, suboxone strips individually packaged, glass pipes, digital scales, sandwich baggies, and $1,205 in cash was retrieved in the search.

The driver admitted to owning all items.

In a case of suspected drug trafficking, all items were taken for evidence. The three females ended up being released from the scene. The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office will review this case for anticipated felony charges.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.