Judge OKs Ohio ballot applications arriving by fax, email

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A judge has ordered Ohio’s elections chief to allow voters to apply for absentee ballots for the November presidential election by electronic means, including by fax or email.

The decision Friday came down on the side of Democrats in a legal dispute certain to be quickly appealed.

Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Stephen McIntosh’s decision to grant the Ohio Democratic Party’s motion was heralded by the party as a victory for voter access.

Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose says electronic submissions would be an invitation to Russian hackers and inject chaos into an already challenging election year.

