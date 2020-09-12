Knights Retain The Shield

ONA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Shield will remain with Cabell Midland as the Knights won the annual rivalry with Huntington High. The final score was 42-7 as Midland jumped on HHS quickly scoring a touchdown on their first possession of the game and that would be the only score of the first quarter. The second was a different story as the Knights exploded to a 28-0 lead before HHS finally scored on a kickoff return for a touchdown by Devin Jackson. Not to be outdone, Midland scored in the final seconds of the second quarter to make the halftime score 35-7.

Here are the highlights as seen on WSAZ’s Football Friday Night.

