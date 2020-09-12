Latest Metric Map Is Released

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fall sports can continue in many counties in our region while it’s the same old situation along I-64. Here are the color coded counties from the latest WV metric map in our viewing area.

Green -- Mason, Nicholas, Wyoming

Yellow -- Cabell, Wayne, Lincoln, Jackson, Roane, Calhoun, Clay, Raleigh

Orange -- Putnam, Kanawha, Mingo, Logan, Roane, Fayette

The counties who are green and yellow can continue fall sports while orange are relegated to individual skills only for the next week.

Here are the high school football games that are now canceled from both Monday September 14th and Friday night September 18th

Monday, September 14

South Charleston at St. Albans

Herbert Hoover at Nitro

Winfield at Sissonville

Spring Valley at Riverside

Princeton at Oak Hill

Midland Trail at Meadow Bridge

Hurricane at Poca

Friday, September 18

Cabell Midland at Hurricanre

Riverside at Capital

George Washington at Huntington

Oak Hill at Lincoln County

Nitro at Chapmanville

Herbert Hoover at Clay County

Poca at Logan

Man at Mingo Central

Winfield at Wayne

Buffalo at Greenbrier West

Richwood at Midland Trail

Pendleton County at Sissonville

Tolsia at Tug Valley

St. Albans at Spring Valley

Martinsburg at South Charleston

Scott at Sherman

