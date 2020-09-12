Latest Metric Map Is Released
7 Counties in our area are yellow with 6 going orange
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fall sports can continue in many counties in our region while it’s the same old situation along I-64. Here are the color coded counties from the latest WV metric map in our viewing area.
Green -- Mason, Nicholas, Wyoming
Yellow -- Cabell, Wayne, Lincoln, Jackson, Roane, Calhoun, Clay, Raleigh
Orange -- Putnam, Kanawha, Mingo, Logan, Roane, Fayette
The counties who are green and yellow can continue fall sports while orange are relegated to individual skills only for the next week.
Here are the high school football games that are now canceled from both Monday September 14th and Friday night September 18th
Monday, September 14
South Charleston at St. Albans
Herbert Hoover at Nitro
Winfield at Sissonville
Spring Valley at Riverside
Princeton at Oak Hill
Midland Trail at Meadow Bridge
Hurricane at Poca
Friday, September 18
Cabell Midland at Hurricanre
Riverside at Capital
George Washington at Huntington
Oak Hill at Lincoln County
Nitro at Chapmanville
Herbert Hoover at Clay County
Poca at Logan
Man at Mingo Central
Winfield at Wayne
Buffalo at Greenbrier West
Richwood at Midland Trail
Pendleton County at Sissonville
Tolsia at Tug Valley
St. Albans at Spring Valley
Martinsburg at South Charleston
Scott at Sherman
