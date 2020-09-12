Local first responders reflect on 9/11

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- It goes without saying that the events of September 11 changed the United States forever.

Even 19 years later, the day is still rough for first responders.

Like many other Americans, first responders across the board remember this tragic day.

“I was on duty at the fire department that day,” said Shawn Warren, an administrative chief with the Charleston Fire Department. “We were on top of the Civic Center putting some rookies through their one-year test.”

Some first responders were children when the terror attacks happened.

“I was actually in fifth grade,” said Clayton Young, captain of the Kanawha-Charleston Emergency Ambulance Authority.

These men have two totally different experiences, but every year they reflect on how the attacks made them feel.

For Warren, the event reignites the anger he felt 19 years ago. For Young, it makes him count his blessings. He puts himself in the shoes of those who ran to the rubble that fateful day.

“It could possibly be myself or one of my brothers and sisters,” Young said. “It definitely brings a closer connection with everybody”.

Due to the events that transpired on 9/11, more than 300 emergency workers died.

Now first responders count their blessings.

“Cherish every day you get,” Warren said.

