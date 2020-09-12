Advertisement

Map changes mean school teams must adjust

By Kim Rafferty
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Sports teams will now only be allowed to work on conditioning with real practice or games after West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice made an adjustment to the state’s color coding map system.

“If you are like the counties before we started, if you are orange we don’t go back to school,” Justice said. “Now if you move orange, you don’t back to school.”

The shift to remote learning will also mean that athletes cannot practice, as they could before in orange. However, they can condition.

Coach Kevin Fluker said safety is most important, but he fears it will put his Horace Mann Middle School football team behind.

“We don’t play against air, we play against other kids,” Fluker said.

Chenelle Williams said she can already tell that her son, who is in the eighth grade, is not in his best shape.

“I am telling you, like he is cramped up,” said Williams. “We are doing ice afterwards seeing chiropractors, you know.”

She said at least being allowed to work out will be good for when they can take to the field.

“Whenever this does go away or whatever or blow over, I don’t want him to be physically behind,” Williams said.

This week, Kanawha County was in the orange and -- because the new rule does not take effect until Saturday at 5 p.m. -- they were allowed to have regular practice.

Coach Fluker said his players are taking it day by day.

“I try to be as straightforward as possible because I think they appreciate that,” he said.

Williams said she worries about her son’s mental and physical health being away from sports.

“Until they say he can’t be on the field he’s going to be on the field,” Williams said.

Kanawha County middle school teams would only compete with teams in the county if they are allowed. High school teams in yellow or green counties can compete against other teams in other counties.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Fundraiser held for family of boy who donated organs after his passing

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
On Saturday, a group held a charity motorcycle ride in Vinnie’s honor, but to also raise money for his family as they pick up the pieces after losing their son.

Local

Police: Woman found with marijuana; charged with child neglect after pulled over for texting and driving

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
A woman is in jail after police say they found marijuana and a gun in her car with two small children also inside.

Local

Southern High School volleyball team pays tribute to teammate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By John Lowe
The community came to celebrate the life of Jordan Hardwick, who passed away Friday night.

Local

More than 100 motorcyclists show up to escort couple killed to final resting place

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
A couple who left a lasting impact on the South Point community was given a special escort Saturday as they were laid to rest.

Local

New color-code map: Boone County in the orange; Kanawha, Putnam stay virtual

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kim Rafferty
13 counties will not be learning in school this week.

Latest News

Local

Gov. Beshear reports 721 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths Saturday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear announced 721 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Saturday.

Local

Judge OKs Ohio ballot applications arriving by fax, email

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A judge has ordered Ohio’s elections chief to allow voters to apply for absentee ballots for the November presidential election by electronic means, including by fax or email.

Regional

Grayson County, Ky. deputies looking for 2 girls -- ages 8 and 5 -- missing since Thursday

Updated: 7 hours ago
On Thursday, 8-year-old Carlie Geary and 5-year-old Chyenne Williams were taken by their non-custodial parent, 31-year-old Ellen Maples from their home

News

Color-coded map update for upcoming school week

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
The West Virginia Department of Education will post a finalized map by 5:00 p.m. on Saturday

News

Second Yeager Airport employee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
A second Yeager Airport employee tests positive for COVID-19

Breaking

Meigs County volleyball player collapses at practice, dies

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By John Lowe
County officials say the player was only 17 years old.