Map changes mean school teams must adjust

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Sports teams will now only be allowed to work on conditioning with real practice or games after West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice made an adjustment to the state’s color coding map system.

“If you are like the counties before we started, if you are orange we don’t go back to school,” Justice said. “Now if you move orange, you don’t back to school.”

The shift to remote learning will also mean that athletes cannot practice, as they could before in orange. However, they can condition.

Coach Kevin Fluker said safety is most important, but he fears it will put his Horace Mann Middle School football team behind.

“We don’t play against air, we play against other kids,” Fluker said.

Chenelle Williams said she can already tell that her son, who is in the eighth grade, is not in his best shape.

“I am telling you, like he is cramped up,” said Williams. “We are doing ice afterwards seeing chiropractors, you know.”

She said at least being allowed to work out will be good for when they can take to the field.

“Whenever this does go away or whatever or blow over, I don’t want him to be physically behind,” Williams said.

This week, Kanawha County was in the orange and -- because the new rule does not take effect until Saturday at 5 p.m. -- they were allowed to have regular practice.

Coach Fluker said his players are taking it day by day.

“I try to be as straightforward as possible because I think they appreciate that,” he said.

Williams said she worries about her son’s mental and physical health being away from sports.

“Until they say he can’t be on the field he’s going to be on the field,” Williams said.

Kanawha County middle school teams would only compete with teams in the county if they are allowed. High school teams in yellow or green counties can compete against other teams in other counties.

