Meigs County volleyball player collapses at practice, dies
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
RACINE, Ohio (WSAZ) - According to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, a Southern High School volleyball player collapsed at practice.
Sheriff Keith Wood says Jordan Hardwick, 17, passed away Friday after collapsing at volleyball practice.
According to Meigs County EMS, the incident is under investigation.
Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.
Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.