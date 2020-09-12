Advertisement

More than 100 motorcyclists show up to escort couple killed to final resting place

By Chad Hedrick
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SOUTH POINT, Ohio (WSAZ) - A couple who left a lasting impact on the South Point community was given a special escort Saturday as they were laid to rest.

Steven and LoRena Cahal died last week after troopers say they were hit on their motorcycle by an impaired driver.

LoRena died at the scene, while Steven died the next day at the hospital.

The man troopers say hit them, Arnold Queen, 42, from Wheelersburg, crossed the center line on State Route 140 near Bloom Furnace in South Webster.

Less than 24 hours before the service, Tom Epperly put out the word to area motorcyclists to meet outside Slack and Wallace Funeral Home to escort the caskets to the cemetery. Around 150 showed up.

“I had no idea how many bikes were going to be here when I put the word out yesterday,” said Epperly. “We’re pushing upwards of the 140 to 150 mark and a lot of these people didn’t even know them. Which goes to show you what kind of support that this family and the motorcycle community can bring together for people who lose their lives or who are just in need of something.”

Epperly knew the Cahals personally and says the simpe gesture from other motorcyclists was their way of paying tribute to two people who made such a difference in their community.

“To say they were two fantastic people is really an understatement. They were so caring and so loving, and unfortunately all of that was ripped apart last weekend.”

Queen was charged with two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, one count of driving under suspension, one count of operating a vehicle under the influence, one count of driving left of center, and one count of a tag violation. He waived a grand jury hearing during a court appearance Thursday.

“Don’t drive impaired because you are going to kill people who are on motorcycles, or in other cars, or pedestrians,” said Epperly.

