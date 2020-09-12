New Boyd County football stadium has different type of debut

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Boyd County High School’s new football field was ready for its opening night Friday as the Lions hosted Bath County.

It was not the situation Boyd County imagined they’d have for the debut of their new $5 million facility.

The complex seats close to 2,300, but because of COVID-19, they only allowed about half that capacity, and fans were asked to wear masks.

Despite it not being the ideal scenario for opening night, Boyd players were thrilled to be playing their first game in the new facility.

Boyd County won in a blowout, 55-11.

