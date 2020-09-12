New color-code map: Boone County in the orange; Kanawha, Putnam stay virtual

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and the West Virginia Department of Education released an update to the County Alert System map that determines what schools will be learning remotely.

Eight school districts will either transition to, or continue remote learning for the upcoming week.

Locally, Kanawha, Putnam, Logan, Mingo, and Fayette will continue virtual learning for a second week while Boone will transition to virtual learning after starting off the year in-person. Monroe County will also continue with virtual learning.

An orange label indicates the county has over 10 cases per 100,000 people on a seven day rolling average.

Since last week’s Saturday update, a new county labeled orange this week is Boone while Mercer and Wayne went from orange to yellow.

Monongalia County stayed in the red for a second week in a row.

Governor Jim Justice made two major changes Friday to the County Alert System that impacts sports practice and remote learning for this week’s update for counties labeled orange.

Previously, only counties labelled orange at the start of the school year would start remote while counties that turned orange after the school year started would be able to attend school.

Now under the new guidelines from Gov. Justice, any county that is labeled orange on the County Alert System on Saturday will transition to remote learning the following week.

As for sports, for counties listed as orange, originally the orange status would limit athletic and extracurricular activities to controlled practices only. The governor said while condition training would be permitted to continue to reduce the risk of injuries, practices would be halted.

The change to the map system comes after Gov. Justice announced COVID-19 cases in West Virginia are rising.

For more details on the metric system for school, click here.

