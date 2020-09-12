Pedestrian hit by motorcycle

FRAZIERS BOTTOM, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A pedestrian was hit by a motorcycle late Friday night in the Fraziers Bottom area of Putnam County.

Putnam County dispatchers say state Route 817 will be shut down in the area near the old golf course for an extended period of time. The accident was reported around 11:30 p.m.

The woman who was hit is being flown to the hospital, dispatchers say. The motorcycle driver was also taken to the hospital, officials on scene say.

Winfield Fire, Putnam EMS and the Putnam County Sheriff are all on the scene responding to the incident.

Officials say the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

