Second Yeager Airport employee tests positive for COVID-19

KANAWHA, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

A second employee at Yeager Airport has tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to Yeager Airport officials, the airport was notified today.

Although the previous employee tested positive two days ago, Yeager Airport officials say these cases are not connected--these employees do not work in the same area of the airport.

To make sure proper protocols are followed, Yeager Airport is working with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. The health department will also be completing contact tracing.

Yeager Airport officials say the employee’s office has already been deep cleaned by the airport staff, and the West Virginia National Guard has conducted a full sanitization of the office.

Yeager Airport CEO Nick Keller says, “my thoughts are with the employee and their family. Yeager Airport will continue deep cleaning procedures and social distancing measures amongst employees. If necessary, some employees will revert to work from home schedules.”

