Advertisement

War hero awarded Medal of Honor on 9/11 anniversary

Sgt. Maj. Thomas “Patrick” Payne helped free 75 hostages held by ISIS
By Alana Austin
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 9:10 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THE WHITE HOUSE (Gray DC) -- President Donald Trump awarded the Medal of Honor Friday to a decorated war hero who was inspired to become a U.S. Army Ranger in the aftermath of Sept. 11.

Sgt. Maj. Thomas “Patrick” Payne grew up in Batesburg-Leesville and Lugoff, S.C., and will now forever be remembered for earning this top military honor.

On this 9/11 anniversary, the president awarded Payne the Medal of Honor for showing incredible bravery during a harrowing rescue mission in Iraq. He was joined for a special ceremony at the White House with his wife and one of his sons.

“Pat, you embody the righteous glory of American valor. We stand in awe of your heroic, daring, and gallant deeds. You truly went above and beyond the call of duty," said President Trump.

In 2015, Payne helped lead a Delta Force team through heavy enemy fire to liberate 75 hostages who faced near-certain execution at the hands of ISIS. In an act of extreme bravery, Payne kept reentering a building on the verge of collapsing, just to make sure every possible prisoner could be saved.

The soldiers were tasked with a treacherous and intricate mission, which included brown-out conditions, machine-gun fire, suicide vests exploding, and even flames as they tried to spare terrified hostages from a horrific fate.

Payne offered a few brief remarks with reporters following the official ceremony.

“The Hawija hostage rescue raid on October 22, 2015, highlights our country’s undying commitment to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness," said Payne.

The war hero shifted the attention to his fellow soldiers, especially Master Sgt. Josh Wheeler, who was killed taking direct gunfire from the terrorists.

“Master Sgt. Josh Wheeler gave his life in order to liberate the oppressed; therefore, they now have a second chance at the pursuit of happiness," said Wheeler.

Although Friday was Payne’s big moment recognizing his valor, he emphasized the team effort of this historic mission.

“The actions by my teammates were truly awe-inspiring. It makes me proud to be an American,” said Payne. "Their legacies will live on with this Medal of Honor.”

When 9/11 rattled the nation to the core, Payne was just a teenager and knew he was called to serve. Nineteen years since the attacks, the Trump administration shines a spotlight on this story of triumph emerging from the ashes of tragedy.

“The spirit lives inside every American," said Payne. "Thank you. I look forward to serving as a guardian of this medal. God bless the United States of America. And Rangers, lead the way.”

Throughout his service, Payne deployed in 17 missions all over the world. He’s stationed at Fort Bragg with his wife and three kids.

Payne is the first living Delta Force member to receive the Medal of Honor. The mission recognized Friday by President Trump is for one of the largest hostage rescues in special operations history.

Photojournalist/Editor Tyler Smith contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Smoke chokes West Coast as wildfire deaths keep climbing

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Oregon officials haven’t released an exact death count but at least eight fatalities have been reported.

National

Louisiana braces for Sally

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
The mayor of New Orleans has declared a mandatory evacuation and Louisiana's governor has declared a state of emergency

Local

Fundraiser held for family of boy who donated organs after his passing

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
On Saturday, a group held a charity motorcycle ride in Vinnie’s honor, but to also raise money for his family as they pick up the pieces after losing their son.

Local

Police: Woman found with marijuana; charged with child neglect after pulled over for texting and driving

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
A woman is in jail after police say they found marijuana and a gun in her car with two small children also inside.

National

New Orleans under hurricane watch from Tropical Storm Sally

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A third tropical storm — Rene — is not expected to strengthen and does not pose any threat to land.

Latest News

National

Tropical Storm Sally forms in Gulf

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Tropical Storm Sally named in the Gulf of Mexico

Local

Southern High School volleyball team pays tribute to teammate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By John Lowe
The community came to celebrate the life of Jordan Hardwick, who passed away Friday night.

Local

More than 100 motorcyclists show up to escort couple killed to final resting place

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
A couple who left a lasting impact on the South Point community was given a special escort Saturday as they were laid to rest.

National

Pence drops plan to go to fundraiser hosted by QAnon backers

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign told The Associated Press on Saturday that Pence’s schedule had been changed.

Local

New color-code map: Boone County in the orange; Kanawha, Putnam stay virtual

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kim Rafferty
13 counties will not be learning in school this week.

Local

Gov. Beshear reports 721 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths Saturday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear announced 721 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Saturday.