4 deaths, an additional 837 COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio over the last 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Sunday, the Department of Health said 4,415 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 137,405 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is not holding a briefing on Sunday.

An additional 7,209 cases and 293 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 14,314 hospitalizations reported on Sunday, at least 3,088 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

