Afternoon rains non-severe

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Downpours end dry spell

Sporadic showers and downpours are putting an end to the dryness of September this Sunday afternoon. A passing front meeting up with a tropically humid air mass is providing the “umpff” for a wet afternoon across the region.

While flood watches and warnings are out as close by as Elliott and Morgan Counties, Kentucky 911 dispatchers and police relate only “nuisance problems” as of 12:30 PM. So normal for summer, storm culverts are backing up in places while streams are running high and overflowing in spots. Nearby Rowan County remains under a flood warning through at least 3 PM.

In downtown Huntington, more than one inch of rain has fallen with the 10th street viaduct closed and cars sloshing along as they pass Edwards Stadium and the east end of town.

The trends this afternoon will be two-fold; namely, the heavier rains in Ohio and Northern Kentucky will wane as they shift east into West Virginia. The Charleston and the Coalfield region on Kentucky and West Virginia will have a 3-5 hour period of soaking rains though the intensity and accumulations should remain manageable.

One final note, following the steady rains will be a drying window for a few hours before one last brief shower band crosses the region Sunday evening.

