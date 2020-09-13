Advertisement

Beachgoers witness hundreds of dead fish along shoreline in North Myrtle Beach

Officials in North Myrtle Beach are looking into why a number of dead fish washed up on the beach.
Officials in North Myrtle Beach are looking into why a number of dead fish washed up on the beach.(WMBF)
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Officials in North Myrtle Beach are looking into why a number of dead fish washed up on the beach.

The look, and smell, of the beach in Cherry Grove has returned to normal, but one pair of visitors said it wasn’t exactly how they dreamed of spending their last day of vacation.

“We came down to set the stuff up on the beach, and there were hundreds of fish,” said vacationer Ben Caswell. “From as far as I could walk that way to as far as I could walk this way.”

Ben and Susan Caswell have come down to North Myrtle Beach for vacation each of the past several years.

Seeing a line of dead fish on the shore, was a first for them.

“The smell’s not very good either, especially when they started raking them and the smell from the tractor going by. It was pretty gross,” said Caswell.

The city of North Myrtle Beach spent several hours going up and down the shore collecting the dead fish with a tractor.

“I was able to determine it was Atlantic menhaden,” said Department of Natural Resources Assistant Marine Biologist Joey Ballenger. “That seems to be the only species that was effected is Atlantic menhaden.”

Ballenger said menhaden are a common, schooling fish all the way up and down the Atlantic Coast.

When he started seeing pictures of the issue, his first thought was to check the dissolved oxygen in the water.

“We have gauges on the Cherry Grove Pier and Apachee Pier monitoring the [dissolved oxygen], and at least at those locations, it does not appear that the dissolved oxygen got low enough to cause a mortality event,” said Ballenger.

Ballenger added that if it was a dissolved oxygen issue, there’d likely be more than one species of fish affected.

He doesn’t know for sure what could have caused it, but he does have an idea.

“Potentially a troller or a fisherman offshore interacting with a large school,” said Ballenger. “There could be a mortality event associated with that, and then washing up. I can’t say exactly what caused it for sure.”

While SCDNR doesn’t yet know exactly what caused the menhaden to die, Ballenger said they haven’t received any more reports since Friday morning of any more fish showing up on the shore.

Ballenger said the beach and water should be safe for beachgoers during the weekend.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Football coaches react to new conditioning rule for orange counties

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By John Lowe
Schools in seven West Virginia counties will now move on with the season without full practice.

Local

Kanawha County reports largest daily increase of COVID cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Officials with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department say 70 new cases, and four deaths were reported Sunday. Bringing the total number of cases to 2,016 and deaths to 54.

Regional

Thousands gather in Cincinnati for ’rolling rally’ for President Trump

Updated: 5 hours ago
Over 6,000 people were signed up for the rally, which was organized by the Patriots for America.

Local

4 deaths, an additional 837 COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio over the last 24 hours

Updated: 6 hours ago
As of Sunday, the Department of Health said 4,415 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 137,405 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.

Latest News

Local

Gov. Beshear announces 536 new COVID-19 cases, three new deaths Sunday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Evan Hatter
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

Local

Campers from West Virginia rescued from flash flood in Kentucky

Updated: 6 hours ago
Three campers from West Virginia are safe Sunday after their truck was was washed away by fast-moving water in Powell County, Ky.

Local

Ohio absentee ballot order halted to allow expedited appeal

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Ohio Democratic Party called the earlier ruling a victory for voter access, but the GOP secretary of state said it “injects chaos into what was already a challenging election.”

Local

Kentucky Democrats outpacing GOP in absentee ballot requests

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
According to the secretary of state’s office, Democrats held a roughly 3-to-1 advantage in absentee ballot requests as of Friday.

News

Tunnel closed in Greenup County due to high water

Updated: 8 hours ago
Greenup County officials say the small tunnel between Raceland and Worthington is shutdown, due to high water.

News

Soaking afternoon rains

Updated: 8 hours ago
Soaking rains are ending the September dry spell this Sunday afternoon. Tony headlines the soggy story.