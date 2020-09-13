Advertisement

Bengals Fall To Chargers

Cincinnati loses to the LA Chargers on Sunday (Source: WXIX-TV)
Cincinnati loses to the LA Chargers on Sunday (Source: WXIX-TV)(WXIX)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI, OH. - Playing in empty Paul Brown Stadium, Burrow got his first snaps in the NFL and learned the hard way what it’s like to face a tough front line.

The Bengals (0-1) also had an in-character finish. A.J. Green was called for offensive interference in the end zone in the closing seconds, and Randy Bullock missed a 31-yard field goal try with 2 seconds left.

A line anchored by Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram III held the quarterback from national champion LSU to 23 of 36 passing for 192 yards with three sacks and a costly interception. Twice, Burrow overthrew open receivers for what would have been touchdowns.

He moved the Bengals to the LA 23-yard line in the closing minutes and made a rookie mistake, forcing a shovel pass that Ingram picked off. Then, he moved them into range again, but Bullock missed.

Los Angeles (1-0) got the better of the matchup between teams that picked in the top 6 of the draft. Both took quarterbacks, but the Chargers decided to let Justin Herbert watch and learn while Tyrod Taylor moved into Philip Rivers' role.

Taylor finished 16 of 30 for 208 yards. Joshua Kelley ran 5 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Ravens Bounce Browns

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jim Treacy
Cleveland drops 1st game of 2020

Sports

Mike D’Antoni leaving Rockets

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jim Treacy
Mike D'Antoni leaving Houston

Sports

Week 3 of AP college football poll is released

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jim Treacy
The latest AP college football poll is released.

Sports

Spring Valley adds Bulldogs to 2020 schedule

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Jim Treacy
T'wovles to travel to Martinsburg

Latest News

Sports

Latest Metric Map Is Released

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 5:12 PM EDT
|
By Jim Treacy
Latest Metric Map Is Released

Sports

WVU Thumps Eastern Kentucky

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 3:42 PM EDT
|
By Jim Treacy
Mountaineers Clobber Colonels

Sports

11 WVU Players Suspended Hours Before Kickoff

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 11:23 AM EDT
11 WVU players ruled out for game one against EKU

Sports

Football Friday Night Segment 2

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 7:29 AM EDT
|
By Jim Treacy
Week 3 of Football Friday featured big wins by Ironton, Fairland, Wheelersburg and Russell

Sports

Football Friday Night Segment One

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 7:27 AM EDT
|
By Jim Treacy
Week 3 of Football Friday Night is in the books

Sports

Fairview opens season against Morgan County

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 12:24 AM EDT
|
By Jim Treacy
Fairview opens 2020 season with home game against Fairview