Crews fight fire in Lucasville
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
LUCASVILLE, Oh (WSAZ) -
(Update)
According to Valley Township Fire Department officials, US-23 South in Lucasville is reopened.
(Original)
According to Valley Township Fire Department officials, there is a working structure fire that has closed US-23 South in Lucasville this morning.
The fire is located near the Shed Squad Outpost 10391 US-23, Lucasville.
The fire department says there is a great deal of smoke reducing visibility in the area. Motorists are advised to use caution when traveling this route, or avoid the area until the situation improves.
This is a developing story.
