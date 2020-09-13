Crews fight fire in Lucasville

LUCASVILLE, Oh (WSAZ) -

(Update)

According to Valley Township Fire Department officials, US-23 South in Lucasville is reopened.

(Original)

According to Valley Township Fire Department officials, there is a working structure fire that has closed US-23 South in Lucasville this morning.

The fire is located near the Shed Squad Outpost 10391 US-23, Lucasville.

The fire department says there is a great deal of smoke reducing visibility in the area. Motorists are advised to use caution when traveling this route, or avoid the area until the situation improves.

This is a developing story.

