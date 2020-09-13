First Warning Forecast | Pleasant start to week, then watching tropics

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Following a soggy Sunday, drier conditions are expected for the start of the work and school week. Towards the end of the week, some tropical moisture could move into the area, bringing another round of showers. Then, drier and much cooler air takes over for the weekend.

The widespread and heaviest rains are fading Sunday evening, but patchy light rain showers are still expected through sunset. Overnight, a new round of brief, spotty showers may develop as a cold front crosses. Otherwise, expect a mostly cloudy sky with areas of fog developing. Low temperatures fall to the mid 60s.

Monday will see clouds and areas of fog in the morning. The afternoon will bring partial clearing, with continued clearing after sunset. High temperatures rise to around 80 degrees with lower humidity.

Tuesday will start on the cooler side with lows in the low to mid 50s. This will be followed by highs nearing 80 degrees again for the afternoon with lots of sunshine and dry conditions throughout the day.

Wednesday will see a mix of sun and clouds. A stray shower is possible out west, but most locations will remain dry and warm as high temperatures reach the mid 80s.

The forecast for Thursday and Friday will depend on Tropical Storm Sally and where exactly its remnants track. It does look like both days will see quite a bit of cloud cover, but in terms of rainfall, there is still some uncertainty, so expect a chance for showers both days. At this point, the center of the system looks to track well south of the Tri-State, with the heaviest rain staying south as well. This could still change, however, so be sure to keep checking with the WSAZ Weather Team for updates.

The upcoming weekend will bring a big change in conditions as the Tri-State is finally treated to fall-like weather. Both Saturday and Sunday will see a decent amount of sunshine with high temperatures staying pleasantly in the mid 70s. Morning lows will be cooler in the low to mid 50s.

