Advertisement

Hiker rescued in Wolfe County with help of phone app

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 9:29 AM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMPTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A phone app helped the Wolfe County Search & Rescue Team find an injured hiker.

It happened around 3:45 Friday afternoon in the Red River Gorge.

Search and rescue team members told WKYT’s Shelby Lofton, a woman and her husband went hiking when the woman slipped and took an awkward fall on Sheltowee Trace.

“She injured her lower left leg somewhere between the knee and ankle,” said Drew Stevens, public information officer for Wolfe County Search and Rescue. “We don’t have an x-ray in the field, but definitely was not an injury she could walk out on."

The team said they were easily able to coordinate the woman’s location because she uses Gaia GPS, a phone app that, coincidentally, the search team also uses.

“[The husband] was able to open that up, get a UTM coordinate, we were able to plop that on our map so we knew exactly where they were and where to go in," said John May, Chief of the search and rescue Team.

The woman’s leg was splinted and she was carried 2.5 miles out of the woods.

“Since we knew their location, we shaved about a mile off getting to them, so definitely sped it along," Stevens said.

Members of the search and rescue team said this was an example of what can happen when hikers are prepared in the event an accident does occur.

The Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team is a volunteer organization. If you’d like to donate, head to http://www.wcsart.com/donate/.

Late yesterday afternoon, at approximately 3:45 p.m., Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team was deployed in response to an...

Posted by Wolfe County Search & Rescue Team on Saturday, September 12, 2020

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Football coaches react to new conditioning rule for orange counties

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By John Lowe
Schools in seven West Virginia counties will now move on with the season without full practice.

Local

Kanawha County reports largest daily increase of COVID cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Officials with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department say 70 new cases, and four deaths were reported Sunday. Bringing the total number of cases to 2,016 and deaths to 54.

Regional

Beachgoers witness hundreds of dead fish along shoreline in North Myrtle Beach

Updated: 3 hours ago
Officials in North Myrtle Beach are looking into why a number of dead fish washed up on the beach.

Regional

Thousands gather in Cincinnati for ’rolling rally’ for President Trump

Updated: 5 hours ago
Over 6,000 people were signed up for the rally, which was organized by the Patriots for America.

Local

4 deaths, an additional 837 COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio over the last 24 hours

Updated: 6 hours ago
As of Sunday, the Department of Health said 4,415 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 137,405 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.

Latest News

Local

Gov. Beshear announces 536 new COVID-19 cases, three new deaths Sunday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Evan Hatter
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

Local

Campers from West Virginia rescued from flash flood in Kentucky

Updated: 6 hours ago
Three campers from West Virginia are safe Sunday after their truck was was washed away by fast-moving water in Powell County, Ky.

Local

Ohio absentee ballot order halted to allow expedited appeal

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Ohio Democratic Party called the earlier ruling a victory for voter access, but the GOP secretary of state said it “injects chaos into what was already a challenging election.”

Local

Kentucky Democrats outpacing GOP in absentee ballot requests

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
According to the secretary of state’s office, Democrats held a roughly 3-to-1 advantage in absentee ballot requests as of Friday.

News

Tunnel closed in Greenup County due to high water

Updated: 8 hours ago
Greenup County officials say the small tunnel between Raceland and Worthington is shutdown, due to high water.

News

Soaking afternoon rains

Updated: 8 hours ago
Soaking rains are ending the September dry spell this Sunday afternoon. Tony headlines the soggy story.