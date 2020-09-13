Hiker rescued in Wolfe County with help of phone app

CAMPTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A phone app helped the Wolfe County Search & Rescue Team find an injured hiker.

It happened around 3:45 Friday afternoon in the Red River Gorge.

Search and rescue team members told WKYT’s Shelby Lofton, a woman and her husband went hiking when the woman slipped and took an awkward fall on Sheltowee Trace.

“She injured her lower left leg somewhere between the knee and ankle,” said Drew Stevens, public information officer for Wolfe County Search and Rescue. “We don’t have an x-ray in the field, but definitely was not an injury she could walk out on."

The team said they were easily able to coordinate the woman’s location because she uses Gaia GPS, a phone app that, coincidentally, the search team also uses.

“[The husband] was able to open that up, get a UTM coordinate, we were able to plop that on our map so we knew exactly where they were and where to go in," said John May, Chief of the search and rescue Team.

The woman’s leg was splinted and she was carried 2.5 miles out of the woods.

“Since we knew their location, we shaved about a mile off getting to them, so definitely sped it along," Stevens said.

Members of the search and rescue team said this was an example of what can happen when hikers are prepared in the event an accident does occur.

The Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team is a volunteer organization. If you’d like to donate, head to http://www.wcsart.com/donate/.

