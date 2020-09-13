Kanawha County reports largest daily increase of COVID cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Cases of COVID-19 hit a record increase Sunday in Kanawha County.

Officials with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department say 70 new cases, and four deaths were reported Sunday. Bringing the total number of cases to 2,016 and deaths to 54.

Dr. Sherri Young says the new cases reflect community spread.

“We mourn the loss of life caused by this pandemic and encourage everyone to continue taking proper precautions, no matter how COVID-fatigued they may be,” said Dr. Sherri Young, health officer and executive director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. “Wear your mask, stay home if you’re sick. Wash your hands frequently and continue to stay six feet away from other people.”

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.