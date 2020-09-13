Mike D’Antoni leaving Rockets

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WSAZ) - Former Marshall star Mike D’Antoni is a Rocket no more as he informed Houston that he won’t be coaching them next season in the NBA. He told ESPN in a statement “it’s with tremendous sadness and gratitude that my wife Laurel and I announce that our incredible journey in Houston has ended for now and that we’ll be moving to a new chapter.”

His contract expired at the end of the season which was Saturday when they were eliminated from the playoffs by the Los Angeles Lakers. As Rockets coach, D’Antoni was 217-102, got to the Western Conference finals once and the semifinals three times. He is also a two-time NBA Coach of the Year.

