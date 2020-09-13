Advertisement

Ohio absentee ballot order halted to allow expedited appeal

An appeals court has halted a judge’s order directing Ohio’s elections chief to allow voters to apply for absentee ballots for the November presidential election by electronic means, including by fax or email, something sought by Democrats in the pivotal swing state.
An appeals court has halted a judge’s order directing Ohio’s elections chief to allow voters to apply for absentee ballots for the November presidential election by electronic means, including by fax or email, something sought by Democrats in the pivotal swing state.(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - An appeals court has halted a judge’s order directing Ohio’s elections chief to allow voters to apply for absentee ballots for the November presidential election by electronic means, including by fax or email, something sought by Democrats in the pivotal swing state.

The appeals court Saturday halted Friday’s preliminary injunction pending the outcome of an appeals process it said would be “expedited for briefing, oral argument, and determination.”

The Ohio Democratic Party called the earlier ruling a victory for voter access, but the GOP secretary of state said it “injects chaos into what was already a challenging election.”

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Football coaches react to new conditioning rule for orange counties

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By John Lowe
Schools in seven West Virginia counties will now move on with the season without full practice.

Local

Kanawha County reports largest daily increase of COVID cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Officials with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department say 70 new cases, and four deaths were reported Sunday. Bringing the total number of cases to 2,016 and deaths to 54.

Regional

Beachgoers witness hundreds of dead fish along shoreline in North Myrtle Beach

Updated: 3 hours ago
Officials in North Myrtle Beach are looking into why a number of dead fish washed up on the beach.

Regional

Thousands gather in Cincinnati for ’rolling rally’ for President Trump

Updated: 5 hours ago
Over 6,000 people were signed up for the rally, which was organized by the Patriots for America.

Local

4 deaths, an additional 837 COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio over the last 24 hours

Updated: 6 hours ago
As of Sunday, the Department of Health said 4,415 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 137,405 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.

Latest News

Local

Gov. Beshear announces 536 new COVID-19 cases, three new deaths Sunday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Evan Hatter
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

Local

Campers from West Virginia rescued from flash flood in Kentucky

Updated: 6 hours ago
Three campers from West Virginia are safe Sunday after their truck was was washed away by fast-moving water in Powell County, Ky.

Local

Kentucky Democrats outpacing GOP in absentee ballot requests

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
According to the secretary of state’s office, Democrats held a roughly 3-to-1 advantage in absentee ballot requests as of Friday.

News

Tunnel closed in Greenup County due to high water

Updated: 8 hours ago
Greenup County officials say the small tunnel between Raceland and Worthington is shutdown, due to high water.

News

Soaking afternoon rains

Updated: 8 hours ago
Soaking rains are ending the September dry spell this Sunday afternoon. Tony headlines the soggy story.