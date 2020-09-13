Police: Woman found with marijuana; charged with child neglect after pulled over for texting and driving

MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman is in jail after police say they found marijuana and a gun in her car with two small children also inside.

Milton Police say an officer noticed the woman texting and driving down I-64 Saturday afternoon with a 5 and 7-year-old who were not secure.

Officers say Kacie Wheeler, from Charleston, was pulled over.

When officers approached the car, they say they smelt marijuana.

During a search, officers found marijuana dabs as well as marijuana. They also say they found a pistol in her purse.

Officers charged Wheeler with possession of a controlled substance, prohibited person with a firearm, distracted driving and child neglect with the risk of injury.

Wheeler was taken to Western Regional Jail and booked on a $20,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.