Ravens Bounce Browns

Cleveland manages just one score in loss
Cleveland loses to Baltimore Sunday afternoon (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BALTIMORE, Md. (WSAZ) - Much like 2020, the start of the NFL season for the Cleveland Browns wasn’t pretty as they were smashed by Baltimore by a final of 38-6. The only points Cleveland scored was a touchdown in the 1st quarter when Baker Mayfield connected with David Njoku which cut the lead to 10-6. Then the Ravens put the hammer down as they score 28 unanswered points to get the win.

Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson threw 3 touchdowns and for 275 yards in the win. Cleveland had 3 turnovers on the day including an interception on the teams first drive of the year. The Browns play the Bengals Thursday night.

