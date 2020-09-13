Advertisement

Spring Valley adds Bulldogs to 2020 schedule

T’Wolves to make 5 hour trip to Martinsburg
Spring Valley to play at Martinsburg Friday night
By Jim Treacy
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As the latest metric map was released Saturday evening, Spring Valley was one of the teams who lost a game without even playing. They were supposed to host St. Albans at the Wolves Den. Within a matter of hours, they upgraded their schedule. Spring Valley announced on their Twitter page that they will be travelling to Martinsburg Friday September 18th.

These two teams played in back to back to back WV Class AAA state title games from 2016-2018.

