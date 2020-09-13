Spring Valley adds Bulldogs to 2020 schedule

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As the latest metric map was released Saturday evening, Spring Valley was one of the teams who lost a game without even playing. They were supposed to host St. Albans at the Wolves Den. Within a matter of hours, they upgraded their schedule. Spring Valley announced on their Twitter page that they will be travelling to Martinsburg Friday September 18th.

These two teams played in back to back to back WV Class AAA state title games from 2016-2018.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.