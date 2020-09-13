Thousands gather in Cincinnati for ’rolling rally’ for President Trump

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Thousands gathered Saturday morning for a ‘rolling rally’ in support of President Trump.

Over 6,000 people were signed up for the rally, which was organized by the Patriots for America.

The event started at 10 a.m. and participants traveled around the 275 bypass.

Rally participant Judie Howard says she is a fan of the president and that “he was chosen by God for us,” and being a part of the rally is “the least we can do.”

Howard said she and her husband were a part of last week’s ‘rolling rally’ and that “the joy of that day, to be out with likeminded people was so important for everybody.”

Howard said she believes she is part of the ‘silent majority’ and that many statistics are skewed because “they just hang around the big city and just take their polls from there.”

Rally participant Joshua Carlton also believes political statistics are off and says he wants to, “get rid of the negativity and show that a lot of the polling numbers in these places are not correct.”

“When they see the Trump train rolling in they already know it’s a party,” says Carlton.

Carlton, who says he is part of the LGBTQ community, says the president has changed his life.

“This president has changed my life personally, even selling these merchandise.”

Carlton says he has 13 buses around the country where he sells his merchandise at rallies.

He says he owns multiple businesses and gives 20% of his profit from the merchandise he sells at rallies to the RNC.

