Week 3 of AP college football poll is released

(WSAZ) - The Clemson Tigers are still the top team in college football. They received 60 first place votes in the Associated Press college football poll released Sunday afternoon. They are followed by Alabama, Oklahoma, Georgia, Florida and LSU. Those SEC teams don’t play a game until September 26th.

Three local teams are either in the top 25 or receiving votes for it with the Kentucky Wildcats at number 20, West Virginia is 27th and Marshall sits at number 44. The Herd hosts 24th ranked Appalachian State this coming Saturday at Edwards Stadium.

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 12, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. Clemson (60) 1-0 1524 1

2. Alabama 0-0 1456 3

3. Oklahoma 1-0 1361 4

4. Georgia 0-0 1324 5

5. Florida 0-0 1237 8

6. LSU (1) 0-0 1236 6

7. Notre Dame 1-0 1155 10

8. Auburn 0-0 1055 11

9. Texas 1-0 1033 14

10. Texas A&M 0-0 983 13

11. Oklahoma St. 0-0 927 15

12. North Carolina 1-0 892 18

13. Cincinnati 0-0 647 20

14. UCF 0-0 632 21

15. Tennessee 0-0 528 24

16. Memphis 1-0 495 -

17. Miami 1-0 463 -

18. Louisville 1-0 387 -

19. Louisiana-Lafayette 1-0 377 -

20. Virginia Tech 0-0 368 -

21. BYU 1-0 357 -

22. Army 2-0 243 -

23. Kentucky 0-0 238 -

24. Appalachian St. 1-0 237 -

25. Pittsburgh 1-0 157 -

Others receiving votes: Baylor 146, West Virginia 81, Georgia Tech 69, TCU 49, Virginia 39, Arkansas St. 33, SMU 32, Iowa St. 14, Mississippi St. 14, Boise St. 6, South Florida 6, Mississippi 5, Texas Tech 5, UAB 4, Missouri 3, Air Force 2, Florida St. 2, Marshall 2, Houston 1.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.