West Virginia COVID-19 update

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One additional death and 178 new positive cases related to COVID-19 were reported Sunday by West Virginia health officials.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) says this brings the death toll to 266 and total number of cases to 12,699.

DHHR has confirmed the death of an 81-year old female from Logan County.

Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary, says “we offer our deepest sympathy as our state grieves another loss.”

Cases per county: Barbour (36), Berkeley (872), Boone (176), Braxton (9), Brooke (104), Cabell (654), Calhoun (22), Clay (30), Doddridge (17), Fayette (470), Gilmer (19), Grant (147), Greenbrier (117), Hampshire (95), Hancock (137), Hardy (75), Harrison (320), Jackson (228), Jefferson (403), Kanawha (1,985), Lewis (37), Lincoln (139), Logan (544), Marion (243), Marshall (139), Mason (124), McDowell (80), Mercer (379), Mineral (149), Mingo (301), Monongalia (1,691), Monroe (144), Morgan (44), Nicholas (66), Ohio (328), Pendleton (46), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (56), Preston (142), Putnam (399), Raleigh (415), Randolph (230), Ritchie (9), Roane (41), Summers (28), Taylor (113), Tucker (16), Tyler (15), Upshur (58), Wayne (317), Webster (7), Wetzel (46), Wirt (9), Wood (333), Wyoming (80).

