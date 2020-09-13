WVU processes 127 positive COVID-19 tests among students in last week
150 more students self-reported cases
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University officials processed 127 new cases of COVID-19 among students at its Morgantown campus between September 4-11.
150 more students self-reported positive cases during the course of that week.
University-conducted testing last week was a positive rate of 9.62%. No faculty or staff members tested positive.
WVU reported 49 new cases from university-conducted testing on Friday, the most reported in one day since testing began. That was out of 681 tests conducted, for a positive rate of 7.2%.
More than 1,000 students are in quarantine and another 443 are in isolation, as of the university’s most recent update.
