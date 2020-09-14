1st Rankings Released In Ohio High School

COLUMBUS, Oh. (WSAZ) - The first Associated Press rankings of the Ohio high school football season was released Monday afternoon and two familiar names are near the top of Division V. Wheelersburg is ranked 2nd followed by Ironton at number 3 in the inaugural poll and they both are looking up at 2019 state champion Kirtland.

Waverly is 10th in Division IV and Glouster Trimble is 9th in Division VII.

DIVISION IV

1, St. Clairsville (5) 3-0 119

2, Bloom-Carroll (4) 3-0 116

3, Cincinnati Indian Hill (2) 3-0 100

(tie) Cincinnati Wyoming (3) 3-0 100

5, Cincinnati McNicholas (2) 3-0 93

6, Bellevue 3-0 86

7, Clarksville Clinton-Massie (2) 3-0 73

8, Kenton (1) 2-1 59

9, Canal Fulton Northwest 3-0 51

10, Waverly 3-0 40

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Shelby 27. 12, Van Wert 25. 13, LaGrange Keystone 24. 14, Napoleon 19. 15, Heath 16. 16, Clyde 14. 16, Wauseon 14. 18, Byesville Meadowbrook 13. 19, Newark Licking Valley 12.

DIVISION V

1, Kirtland (9) 3-0 156

2, Wheelersburg (6) 3-0 137

3, Ironton (2) 3-0 130

4, Canfield S. Range (2) 3-0 114

5, Findlay Liberty-Benton 3-0 94

6, West Lafayette Ridgewood 3-0 70

7, Bellaire 3-0 63

8, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 3-0 52

9, Baltimore Liberty Union 3-0 38

10, Akron Manchester 1-0 34

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Brookville 22. 12, Ravenna Southeast 21. 13, Garrettsville Garfield 19. 14, Sugarcreek Garaway 14.

DIVISION VI

1, Coldwater (7) 3-0 134

2, Mechanicsburg (1) 3-0 115

3, Beverly Fort Frye (2) 3-0 113

4, Frankfort Adena (3) 3-0 104

5, New Middletown Springfield (2) 3-0 85

6, Mogadore (1) 3-0 79

7, Archbold (1) 3-0 67

8, Wickliffe 3-0 66

9, North Robinson Colonel Crawford 3-0 50

10, Centerburg 3-0 36

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Sherwood Fairview 35. 12, Creston Norwayne (1) 25. 13, Covington 21. 14, Columbus Grove 19. 15, Worthington Christian 16. 16, Proctorville Fairland 15. 16, Milford Center Fairbanks 15.

DIVISION VII

1, Maria Stein Marion Local (15) 3-0 152

2, Warren John F. Kennedy (1) 3-0 105

3, Dalton 3-0 104

4, Lucas 3-0 90

5, Lima Central Catholic 2-1 68

6, New Madison Tri-Village 3-0 56

7, Arlington 3-0 54

8, Ft. Loramie 3-0 47

9, Glouster Trimble 3-0 44

10, Malvern 3-0 39

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Norwalk St. Paul 20. 12, New Bremen 15. 13, Spencerville 14. 14, St. Henry 12.

