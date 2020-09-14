5 new COVID-19 cases reported in Greenup County

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Five new COVID-19 cases are reported in Greenup County.

The Greenup County Health Department made that announcement Monday.

The latest cases involve a 53-year-old man, an 81-year-old man, a 58-year-old woman, a 39-year-old woman and a 63-year-old woman.

All are isolating at home.

Overall, the county has had 325 positive cases, 212 which have recovered. One hundred eight of the cases remain active.

There have been five deaths related to the virus.

