Another COVID-19 case confirmed in Meigs County

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – Another COVID-19 case is confirmed in Meigs County.

The Meigs County Health Department made that announcement Monday, saying the case involves a woman in her 20s. She is isolating at home.

Overall, there have been 140 confirmed cases since April 7, 30 of which remain active.

Seven people have died from virus complications in the county.

