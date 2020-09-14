Advertisement

Another COVID-19 case confirmed in Meigs County

Another COVID-19 case is confirmed in Meigs County, Ohio.
Another COVID-19 case is confirmed in Meigs County, Ohio.(MGN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – Another COVID-19 case is confirmed in Meigs County.

The Meigs County Health Department made that announcement Monday, saying the case involves a woman in her 20s. She is isolating at home.

Overall, there have been 140 confirmed cases since April 7, 30 of which remain active.

Seven people have died from virus complications in the county.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Kentucky Governor says he won’t issue another recommendation for no in-person class

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff and WKYT News Staff
Gov. Beshear made the announcement Monday afternoon during a news conference.

Local

Ten new cases of COVID-19 in Boyd County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the Boyd County Emergency Operations Center, there are 368 total positive cases and six deaths as of Monday, September 14.

News

Ohio agencies offer online suicide prevention conference

Updated: 1 hour ago
Agencies across Ohio will conduct a free virtual conference to educate the public about suicide and share resources on ways to prevent it.

News

WSAZ Now Desk | Rally outside W.Va. capitol for in-person classes

Updated: 1 hour ago

Local

Possible exposure to COVID-19 reported in Mingo County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The Mingo County Health Department says there may be a public exposure to the coronavirus.

Latest News

Local

“Major” crystal meth supplier sentenced

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
A man who the F.A.D.E. Drug Task Force and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) says was a major source of supply for crystal meth has been sentenced.

Local

Road closed due to power lines down

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
It happened just after 3 p.m. Monday.

Local

UPDATE | Man hurt in Kanawha County shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Investigators say the incident stemmed over a stolen ATV.

Video

In the Kitchen with Cindy Quach on Studio 3

Updated: 2 hours ago
In the Kitchen with Cindy Quach on Studio 3

Local

Court denies Kanye West to be on ballot in W.Va.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
That’s according to the West Virginia Secretary of State.