Advertisement

Bible Center School starts in-person school despite Kanawha County public schools' decision

The school began on Monday, September 14.
The school began on Monday, September 14.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Bible Center School has started offering both in-person and online education choices.

The school began on Monday, September 14.

School officials say even though this decision differs from Kanawha County public schools' decision, BCS believes this approach strikes a balance between the needs of today and beyond.

BCS says they are taking extraordinary steps to mitigate the risk that in-person education could present. They say they will update their safety protocols.

The Bible Center School says, "historically, West Virginia has deferred to the judgment of students, teachers, and their respective families in instances where private schools choose to deviate from decisions made by public schools. BCS respectfully requests that our great State do the same in this instance

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department says they need to stop in-person learning. Officials with the health department say Kanawha County is seeing some of the highest cases of coronavirus that they’ve seen and community spread is a big concern.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Kentucky Governor says he won’t issue another recommendation for no in-person class

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff and WKYT News Staff
Gov. Beshear made the announcement Monday afternoon during a news conference.

Local

Ten new cases of COVID-19 in Boyd County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the Boyd County Emergency Operations Center, there are 368 total positive cases and six deaths as of Monday, September 14.

News

Ohio agencies offer online suicide prevention conference

Updated: 1 hour ago
Agencies across Ohio will conduct a free virtual conference to educate the public about suicide and share resources on ways to prevent it.

News

WSAZ Now Desk | Rally outside W.Va. capitol for in-person classes

Updated: 1 hour ago

Local

Possible exposure to COVID-19 reported in Mingo County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The Mingo County Health Department says there may be a public exposure to the coronavirus.

Latest News

Local

“Major” crystal meth supplier sentenced

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
A man who the F.A.D.E. Drug Task Force and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) says was a major source of supply for crystal meth has been sentenced.

Local

Another COVID-19 case confirmed in Meigs County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Overall, there have been 140 confirmed cases since April 7, 30 of which remain active.

Local

Road closed due to power lines down

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
It happened just after 3 p.m. Monday.

Local

UPDATE | Man hurt in Kanawha County shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Investigators say the incident stemmed over a stolen ATV.

Video

In the Kitchen with Cindy Quach on Studio 3

Updated: 2 hours ago
In the Kitchen with Cindy Quach on Studio 3

Local

Court denies Kanye West to be on ballot in W.Va.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
That’s according to the West Virginia Secretary of State.