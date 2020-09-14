Bible Center School starts in-person school despite Kanawha County public schools' decision

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Bible Center School has started offering both in-person and online education choices.

The school began on Monday, September 14.

School officials say even though this decision differs from Kanawha County public schools' decision, BCS believes this approach strikes a balance between the needs of today and beyond.

BCS says they are taking extraordinary steps to mitigate the risk that in-person education could present. They say they will update their safety protocols.

The Bible Center School says, "historically, West Virginia has deferred to the judgment of students, teachers, and their respective families in instances where private schools choose to deviate from decisions made by public schools. BCS respectfully requests that our great State do the same in this instance

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department says they need to stop in-person learning. Officials with the health department say Kanawha County is seeing some of the highest cases of coronavirus that they’ve seen and community spread is a big concern.

